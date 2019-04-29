Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" aired earlier today and fans witnessed the great war between the army of the dead with the army of living. HBO has now released the promo of episode 4 rumoured title, "The Last War" and it finally brings Cersei Lannister back in the game.

Major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 and episode 4:

In the last two episodes, we didn't see Cersei Lannister as the entire focus was on the Night King. Now since Arya Stark has finally killed him with her Valyrian steel, Daenerys Targaryen has fulfilled her promise of helping Jon Snow. She now wants to go to the North and rule the Seven Kingdoms.

The released promo began by showing the aftermath of the Great War that happened between the living and the dead. We see Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, and Jon Snow standing together and from the voiceover, we hear Daenerys speaking to her men.

"We have won the Great War, says Daenerys Targaryen to the room full of her allies. "Now, we will win the last war."

Daenerys Targaryen's dragon is also shown in the promo but he comes only for a second and as of now, we are not sure whether he is wounded or perfectly fine.

After the fight, Arya Stark again gets intimate with Gendry as she is shown leaning towards him to plant a kiss on his lips. Given the outrage fans had after seeing Maisie Williams naked, we are not sure how everyone will react after Arya will again get intimate with Gendry.

As the music intensifies, we see Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Grey Worm, and others coming to together to burn the bodies of the dead. Even though the Night King is wiped out from Westeros, Northerners wouldn't want to risk anything.

At the end of the promo, we see Cersei Lannister waiting with her Lannister army and the Golden company along with Euron Greyjoy for Daenerys to come and fight her.

"We'll rip her out root and stem," says Daenerys.

From the released promo, it didn't feel that Jon Snow wishes to sit on the Iron Throne. More will be revealed when Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last War" will air next Sunday on HBO.