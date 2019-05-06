Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of Starks" aired earlier today. The episode will be remembered for a lot of things but in the years to come, we all are going to talk about the Starbucks cup internet found in one of the very emotional scenes featuring Daenerys Targaryen.

Major spoilers:

In the recently released episode of HBO's Game of Thrones, we saw how Jon Snow, Tormund, Daenerys Targaryen, and others burnt the bodies of their loved ones. Following which, they all sat together to drink and celebrate the winning over the Night King. In that scene, where everyone celebrated Arya Stark's actions, we saw how uncomfortable Daenerys was because of all the love Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was getting from the Wildlings and the other Northerners.

However, this particular scene is the hot topic on several social media platforms as fans spotted a Starbucks coffee cup lying on the table, right in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

It simply is a production fault as, during the filming, they forgot to check the properties present on the table. At the same time, this mistake could have easily been rectified if the editor or the VFX team of Game of Thrones could have spotted it during the post-production of the episode. However, this blooper has made Game of Thrones fans to share the screen grabs and flood the internet with several hilarious memes.

Check out a few such hilarious jokes by Game of Thrones fans:

Starbucks server: Can I take a name?



Danny: Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons #GOT #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/F13JgdIOoE — David Bird (@davidbird92) May 6, 2019

In "The Last of Starks," we saw how Daenerys Targaryen sat right beside her coffee cup and was rather dismayed to see Jon Snow. In the same scene, Tormund talked about the time when Jon Snow was stabbed multiple times on heart and got resurrected by the Red Priestess. Later on, Daenerys entered Jon's cabin and opened up about her feelings and told him not to tell anyone about himself as there will be repercussions. Jon agrees to stay quiet for some time but when he is confronted by Arya and Sansa Stark, he immediately opens up about his true parentage.

It would be interesting to see how Jon Snow's lineage would affect the story arc of Game of Thrones. The next episode of this epic fantasy drama will air on next Sunday, till then you should enjoy your Starbucks coffee.