Game of Thorns season 8 episode 4 "The Last of the Starks" aired earlier today and it featured several heartbreaking sequences which fans were not prepared to see after "The Long Night" episode. The episode featured Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow coming together to end Cersei Lannister's reign.

Major spoilers ahead:

The latest episode of Game of Thrones season 8 started after the aftermath of the battle of Winterfell. We saw Daenerys, Jon, Sansa, Tormund, Samwell, and others burning the pyre of the dead warriors. In this very first sequence, there were several heart-touching moments which surely made our eyes teary. For instance, the opening shot where we saw the lifeless body of Ser Jorah Mormont, lying on the pyre and Daenerys crying over his body. Before returning to her place, she whispered something to him, which I definitely believe will give birth to several theories.

In the same sequence, we saw Sansa Stark offering her House Stark sigil to Theon Greyjoy. By doing this, she ultimately made him a Stark and gave him the respect which he lost in recent years.

The next major chunk of the episode dealt in showing the celebration of living. We saw Wildlings, Jaime Lannister, Brienne, Gendry, and others celebrating the win at the Winterfell castle. It was around the same time when Daenerys made Gendry the legitimate son of Robert Baratheon and made him a Lord. The over-the-moon Gendry approached Arya Stark and asked her to marry him, which she denied by offering him a passionate kiss.

We saw how Tormund got heartbroken after he saw Jaime Lannister following Brienne to her room, where he would later get intimate with her. For Jaime, it was the second woman he ever got a chance to be in this sort of relationship, whereas, as Brienne described, it was her first.

Winterfell was deep into celebration when Daenerys Targaryen approached Jon Snow and told him how much she loves him. But in a very subtle yet menacing way, she made it clear that Jon is not allowed to tell anyone that he is Aegon Targaryen — the true heir to the Iron Throne. Although Jon promised her but instantly disclosed this secret to Arya and Sansa. The latter in return told the secret to Tyrion Lannister and as we all know, Tyrion is now filled with several doubts in his head.

Along with Ser Davos, Jon Snow headed for the North but before saying goodbyes to everyone, he gave away his direwolf Ghost to Tormund and told him that Ghost will enjoy and will stay happy in the North. It was around the same time when Samwell told him that he is going to be a father and if he is going to be a boy, they are going to name him Jon. Again, Samwell's son can give us several theories, which we are going to discuss in our future articles.

Along with her handful Unsullied, Daenerys Targaryen marched towards King's Landing. On the ship, we learned that Lord Varys knew about Jon's parentage for a long time and chose to hide the facts from everyone. But after learning how Daenerys is going to destroy everyone in the Red Keep, he immediately changed his allegiance and revealed to Tyrion that Jon Snow will make a better ruler.

When Daenerys' army was half way through King's Landing, their army was attacked by Euron Greyjoy and Golden Company. Dany's Rhaegal was brutally killed — it was surely a heartbreaking moment and it will take a long time for us to comprehend this fact that Daenerys now has only one dragon left.

In the very last scene, we saw Tyrion's last attempt to avoid the war and the bloodshed but in return Cersei killed Missandei. However, this particular scene is very important for future episodes as before all this, Cersei told Euron that she is carrying his child but now since Tyrion has stated otherwise, chances are that she will lose the support of Euron and the Golden Company.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last of the Starks" was filled with several heart-wrenching episodes which were more brutal than Night King and his attack. The entire episode dealt in the human drama and it made it one of the best episodes so far in the ongoing season.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 will return next Sunday.