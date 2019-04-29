Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" aired earlier today and fans from around the world witnessed something extraordinary. The episode was an epitome of drama perfectly blended with all the right emotions.

Major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3:

The highly anticipated episode of Game of Thrones began where it ended in the previous episode. All the major characters in the show are ready to fight the biggest battle of their lives including Daenerys Targaryen's Dothraki army and her army of Unsullied.

Ser Jorah Mormont, Bernie of Tarth, Jaime Lannister, and Jon Snow's Ghost are leading the army from the North and East side of the Westeros.

At the very beginning, we see Melisandre coming back to the North as we earlier predicted. She uses her magic to light up all the swords of the Dothraki army and it boosts up their morale.

Lord Varys and Tyrion Lannister are headed to the Winterfell crypts. Tyrion is shown that he is particularly not happy by this decision as he wishes to fight off the army of the dead.

Arya Stark is shown standing alongside her sister Sansa Stark and hands her a dragonglass knife and somehow orders her to go into the crypts and be with the scared people.

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow choose to overlook the battle from the top of a mountain but when the first batch of Dothraki army including Ghost, gets defeated, Daenerys storm off to use her dragon to eradicate all the White Walkers. She somehow manages to wipe out several of them but when Jon Snow joins her, they both get entangled into the heavy snow storm and goes far away from the battle.

In the Winterfell, we see several of our favorite characters fighting for their lives. As Peter Baelish said in season seven of Game of Thrones, so many things happened in such a short duration that viewers were not given a single moment to catch their breath.

We see Sandor Clegane still afraid of the fire but when he sees Arya Stark fighting the White Walkers singlehandedly, he gets all the motivation he needs and runs towards her to help her.

Clegane and Arya then meet Melisandre who reminds Arya of their earlier meeting and how she once told her that she will shut down several eyes including brown eyes, black eyes, and blue eyes. In a very cinematic moment, Melisandre tells Arya what we were waiting to hear from a long time:

"What do we say to death?"

"Not today," Arya replies.

After the Night King comes to the Winterfell, he first fights with both Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow's dragons and his own dragon defeats Jon's dragon. We are not sure whether the dragon survived or not.

One of the most heartbreaking scenes of all was when Lyanna Mormont runs towards a giant and he cups her in his giant hands and breaks every bone in her body. He simply crushes her to pieces but Lyanna is not any other Northern girl, in her dying moments she stabs the giant in his eyes with the dragonglass and falls heroically.

On the Godswood, we see Theon and the rest of his army are trying their best to protect Bran Stark. But in the end, Theon is left all alone and has a very humane moment with Bran. When Theon comes forward to ask Bran for his forgiveness, Bran simply replies to him that his action made him come to this point in this life and he is a good man. Upon hearing these words, Theon becomes the man Ned Stark always wanted him to be -- someone who thinks about the others before the personal gain.

Upon Night King's arrival in the Winterfell, he raises everyone from the dead. Including all the dead Dothraki and Unsullied.

After Daenerys falls from her dragon, she is surrounded by hundreds of dead Dothraki who are now trying to kill her but she is rescued by Ser Jorah Mormont who dies saving the woman he loved from the very beginning.

Jon Snow is seen stuck inside the castle with Night King's dragon and could not manage to come out of it. He tries several times but in the end, he simply cannot.

When Night King kills Theon and approaches Bran Stark to end his life, we see Arya Stark jumping on him and using her Valyrian steel knife to stab him. In just a blink of an eye, we see Night King breaking down like glass and along with him, the entire army of dead shreds into pieces.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" was something magical and kudos to everyone involved in making something so beautiful, so perfect. With only three more episodes remaining, we simply cannot wait to see what HBO's Game of Thrones has to offer us more.