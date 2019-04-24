Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3's promo surfaced earlier on Sunday and it gave us a glimpse at the possibility of White Walkers finally attacking the Winterfell. However, fans were quick to notice that the Night King was absent from the promo and now fans are contemplating that he has very gruesome plans in his head and that is why he won't be present in the next great battle.

In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", we saw how Bran Stark revealed to Jon Snow the real plans of Night King. As per the Three-Eyed-Raven, Night King is coming to kill him because he wants to delete the memory of the living. It all sounds extremely philosophical but as we know, Night King has other devious plans hidden in his sleeves.

In the upcoming third episode, when the Army of Dead will line up for the Battle of Winterfell the Night King and his dragon will already be near their next target — King's Landing. If Night King chooses to fight at the Winterfell, then he will have to face Drogon and Rhaegal. It would be easy for these two dragons to defeat one dragon. As we all know, the Night King will go for a more logical way. Fans have been speculating that the Starks will lose the Battle of Winterfell but instead, they will win it only to find that Night King is not there as he chose to invade the King's Landing.

How is this possible? Well, back in Game of Thrones season 4, when Bran Stark was being ushered North to meet the Bloodraven, he touched a weirwood and had a set of visions. All of those visions have since come to past, except the one where he actually sees a destroyed throne room and a dragon shadow pass over King's Landing.

In addition to this, even Daenerys Targaryen had a vision when she was at HotU. She saw an image of the throne room destroyed and covered in ash or snow. Maybe this is a way to show the presence of Night King.

So, Night King will first attack the King's Landing and destory Cersei Lannister and her army. He will then wait for Daenerys Targaryen to come to him. Fans know this is a far too crazy theory but everything is possible when it comes to Game of Thrones final season.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 rumored title "Battle at Winterfell" will air next Sunday on HBO.