After airing Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," HBO has released episode 3's promo and it gave us the glimpse of the upcoming battle at Winterfell.

Following article has spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 and 3:

It starts by showing hundreds and thousands of soldiers all lined up. We hear Sansa Stark voiceover, "The most heroic thing we can do now... is look the truth in the face."

Along with Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen is shown on the top of the wall overlooking her great army. Although the situation would be tense we can only speculate what they will be talking about here? Will they discuss their plans to end the Night King or will they issue the elephant in the room that Jon is the last male heir to the Iron Throne and by this, he has destroyed Dany's lifelong dream?

The next scene features the army of living marching towards the battleground and Samwell Tarly looks pretty grim here. We know that he is not a good fighter but we should also not forget the fact that he was the first one to kill a White Walker and just because of him, Jon Snow knows that dragonglass can be used to kill White Walkers.

Arya and Sansa Stark are shown waiting to fight. Fans previously assumed that Sansa won't be fighting alongside her family but everyone has underestimated Lady Stark and be her means and powers, it looks like she will fight the battle but on her own mysterious way.

Everyone in the Winterfell including Tyrion, Lord Varys, Ser Davos Seaworth, and others are looking pretty tense as they all know that the end is finally here. Lord Varys might be thinking about Melisandre who once told him that "I have to die in this strange country, just like you." Lord Varys is in a strange country and he might be thinking that this is his end as well.

The terror begins in the promo when Jon Snow simply says, "The Night King is coming." We then see Arya Stark running from something or someone — is it a White Walker or a ghost of her father? We will soon find out. We also get a glimpse of one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons.

The last scene features Brienne of Tarth shouting to her men, "Stand your grounds!"

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 will primer next Sunday in North America and on Monday morning in India. It is being reported that the next episode will feature the longest battle ever to telecast on any movie or a TV series. We simply cannot wait.