Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has apparently leaked online few hours before its official air time. Currently, HD-720 print is available on several torrent websites and desperate fans are downloading the illegal content rather than watching it legitimately.

As per a report, fans in Germany were streaming Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 "Winterfell" on Amazon Prime but soon after the episode ended, they were left in shock to find the second episode ready to stream. Soon after which, fans were quick to share the video amongst their friends and family, reports Winter is Coming.

The synopsis of the Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 reads as "Jon Snow and Daenerys gather their troops before the confrontation with the army of the dead. The terrible menace puts in jeopardy everyone south of the wall."

As I have mentioned in the past, we are not going to disclose anything from the leaks but if you want to learn about the episode you can check out the entire Reddit subsection where hundreds of fans are currently discussing the unaired second episode. As of now, we have no idea whether that episode is removed from Amazon Prime or not but as of now, the episode has not made its way to the illegal torrents.

Despite HBO's best attempts to prevent the episodes from leaking, it happens almost every time that we get an episode leak hours before its release. We know that the ardent Game of Thrones fans will choose to avoid these leaks and will tune into HBO or other streaming services to watch the second anticipated episode of Game of Thrones season 8.

As we have discussed extensively in the past, Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 title, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will feature Jaime Lannister's presence in front of Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow (or Aegon Targaryen). Jaime will have to answer for the crimes which he committed long ago — the murder of Daenerys' father. At the same time, even Sansa Stark could question him as she saw it first hand how he behaved with her late father Ned Stark.

However, we know for a fact that Bran Stark has something important to get from Jaime and he won't let anyone do anything to him. Maybe Jaime is Azor Ahai and Bran Stark knows that he is the only way to put an end to the terrors of Night King.

We will learn more about it when Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 will officially air in a couple of hours.