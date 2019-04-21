Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 broke the viewing record of all time. There are speculations that the upcoming second episode will also fetch views in millions. Fans are now wondering where and how they can watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 online.

Like we reported in the past, just a few hours after the air of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 titled "Winterfell," the full-HD print was leaked online. Several million viewers chose to download it instead of watching it legally. As per an earlier report, India reportedly topped the number of illegal views. The very first episode of Game of Thrones was downloaded in India for 9.5 million times on day 1 only.

As I have mentioned on multiple occasions, piracy is a crime and as an ardent Game of Thrones fans, we should say no to watching the leaked versions. Thousands of crew members have worked tirelessly to bring us the end of this phenomenal series and it deserves to be watched legally.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 will air on HBO on Sunday at 9 pm (for the North American audience). The UK fans will be able to stream the episode in the early hours of Monday morning at 2 am on Sky Atlantic or can watch the replay at 9 pm on Monday. Fans in India can live stream the second episode on April 22, at 6.30 am on Hotstar.

The second episode is said to be 58 minutes long and as per the released promo trailer, it will start by Jaime Lannister's standing in the Winterfell in front of all the Starks and Daenerys Targaryen. In the released promo, we heard Dany talking to Jaime and recalling the moment when he murdered her father which led her to walk on such a troublesome path. In addition to this, we saw Arya Stark and her bold statements regarding death.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 is going to be an important episode because it will bring Tormund and the rest of the Brothers of the Nightwatch back to the Winterfell. They will tell Jon Snow about the wall and how Night King has finally managed to resurrect Daenerys' dragon and how he will be coming to the Winterfell by sunrise.