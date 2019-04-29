Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" has been leaked online few minutes after its worldwide release on HBO and other streaming services. Just like the previous two episodes, fans are opting to watch the illegal HD-720p version of the fantasy drama show.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 is undoubtedly going to be one of the most important episodes in the entire history of HBO's Game of Thrones. This is the episode where we are going to see the death of several of our beloved characters. We have already predicted the death in episode 3 but are still hoping that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen should survive the great battle. This is one of the highly anticipated episodes so far and fans from around the world are desperately waiting to see it.

Just hours before the release of first and second episodes, hackers were able to get a hold on to good quality print and uploaded it on torrent websites for illegal download. Something similar has happened again as the episode has finally made it way to the online illegal world from Spain and there are hundreds of thousands of users who are preferring to download the illegal print rather than paying a small fee to stream it without any worry.

The Reddit subthreads are filled with the discussions about the possible shocking deaths and fans are being warned not to click on such links if they choose to stay away from spoilers.

It should be noted that it is never a good idea to download illegal prints. First of all, torrent downloading is illegal in most of the countries and at the same time, torrent files like Game of Thrones consist of several malware or ransomware. By downloading the illegal prints, users somehow expose their system's files to the hackers, which in the long run is not a good thing.

As we previously covered, Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" is going to feature Jon Snow's fight with the White Walkers. Daenerys Targaryen and her army will support Jon in this battle and so does the Wildings and Jaime Lannister. There are predictions that Jaime Lannister will die in the upcoming battle. We are sure that several of our favorite characters are going to die in the forthcoming episode and it would be interesting to see how HBO pulls it off.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" streams legally on April 28 in the United States and on April 29, 6:30 am in India on Hotstar.