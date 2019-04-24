Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" aired earlier this week showed a different shade of Daenerys Targaryen. Fans are now assuming that sooner or later, she too will go mad and will be remembered as the Mad Queen.

Fans learned in season seven that Jon Snow is not Ned Stark's son. The character learned this fact in season 8 episode 1 when Samwell Tarly told him that he is actually a Targaryen, the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. In the recently released episode 2, we saw Jon avoiding Daenerys but in the end, she caught up with him and he tells her about his true parentage.

At first, Daenerys seems reluctant and tells him that he cannot trust his best friend and his own brother as they will say anything just to please him. However, she later acknowledges that if Jon is really Aegon Targaryen, then he is the last male heir to the Targaryen family — a true heir to the Iron Throne.

So, in order for either Aegon or Daenerys Targaryen to claim the Iron Throne, the other would have to give it up.

Daenerys had suffered a lot just to claim the throne and it is actually heartbreaking to see her dreams falling apart. On the other hand, Jon Snow does not want to rule the Seven Kingdoms. He simply wishes to live in peace with his family and friends. Still, Jon has become a threat to Daenerys if she wishes to get to the throne.

Fans have long assumed that Daenerys Targaryen will kill Jon Snow in the Battle of Winterfell because she is too much in love with the throne. At the same time, now fans are theorizing that in the end, she will become the Mad Queen.

Back in Game of Thrones season 5, Ser Barristan Selmy told Daenerys Targaryen the following statement:

"When the people rose in revolt against him, your father set their towns and castles aflame. He murdered sons in front of their fathers. He burned men alive with wildfire and laughed as they screamed. And his efforts to stamp out dissent led to a rebellion that killed every Targaryen, except two."

But we all remember how she murdered Samwell Tarly's father and his elder brother just because they did not bend before her. She was even harsh on Jon when he refused to make her his queen. We can only guess what she would do once Jon Snow will reveal that he is the true heir to the throne to everyone? Maybe she will ask one of his dragons to burn everyone alive? Well, we can only speculate and wait for the next episode to air.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 rumored title "Battle at Winterfell" will air next Sunday on HBO.