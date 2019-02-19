Jon Snow's destiny is known to fans, but he is still in the dark about it.

Jon Snow does not know what the future holds for him or who he really is. But it seems like this pivotal scene will finally reveal the truth to Jon and make him realize that he isn't a Snow after all.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the sixth scene of the second episode of the final season.

Jon Snow is seen seizing a moment to talk with Howland Reed alone and he asks Howland to confirm Bran's story, but Howland doesn't acknowledge this at all. Jon Snow apparently pleads with him to tell him the truth since Robert Baratheon isn't alive any longer, there's no point in lying anymore. Apparently, Howland ultimately confirms that Ned was carrying Lyanna's child when he came out of the Tower of Joy. Jon apparently thanks Howland for this information.

If this is how the scene plays out, then the Jon Snow breakdown would be a much more epic scene. We know it has to happen. If Jon Snow accepts the fact that he is a Targaryen with such stoicism, then it would be anti-climactic, especially for such a revelation and for the final season. So, we hope that Jon Snow takes out the frustration and the rage he feels at being kept in the dark out on the battlefield. We hope he goes berserk against a dragon. Imagine Jon Snow or better yet Targaryen riding a dragon into battle. Now that would be something to see, wouldn't it?