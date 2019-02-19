It looks like the final season of Game of Thrones is poised to have a plethora of shocking moments but the most shocking of all, might just involve Cersei Lannister.

Lena Headey has played the part of the villainous Cersei to near perfection in Game of Thrones, so it goes without saying that Cersei's death would be a shocking moment but a welcome one. But what if she lays down her life willingly? Wouldn't that take the cake for a Game of Thrones shocking moment right behind the beheading of Ned Stark? We think so.

Now, it is no secret that Cersei cannot be bothered by the fate of humanity as a whole, since she has been planning to betray Daenerys and Jon all along. But there are those in her circle who may have developed a conscience throughout the run of the show. Namely her brother Jaime Lannister. Now it is likely that Jaime Lannister will kill Cersei but what if she asks him to.

This theory could play out in two ways, Cersei giving birth to her baby and asking Jaime or Tyrion or whoever is with her to let her die in childbirth but save the baby.

Or the more unlikely one where after the war is won. Cersei abdicates the Throne and offers up her life in a bargain to the Golden Company and the armies of Jon and Daenerys.

However, you slice it, it seems highly unlikely that Cersei will make a self-sacrifice for anyone. Even her children. And it would be a rather poor turnaround for her character and might cheapen her evolution throughout the show. So, we hope we get the satisfaction of being able to see Cersei getting killed.