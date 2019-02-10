We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones and if this is true, we just got a lot more impatient.

Be warned, spoilers abound. Apparently, the script for the final season describes a scene where a whole bunch of important characters gather to meet and we have already seen that there was a prolonged shoot at the Dragon's Pit set, so this rumour could very well end up in the final season Game of Thrones. It could even be in the first episode. So, here goes.

Apparently, Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, Davos, Jorah, Brienne, Podrick, The Hound, Missandei, Varys and Theon arrive in Winterfell. Davos remarks that it has gotten much colder and darker since he has left with Jon.

Apparently, Jon and Arya are first reunited while Daenerys meets Sansa Stark and Sansa asks whether she and Jon are in love now. As was evidenced in the trailer, the awkward exchange between Sansa and Daenerys is happening and it is evident that Sansa doesn't seem too pleased with Jon returning to Winterfell and Daenerys's presence.

Apparently, Jon notices this and has a talk with her. Sansa mentions Littlefinger's death and how he has always betrayed them right under their nose. Apparently, she says it is plain stupid to work together with Cersei Lannister while the Hound and Arya also have a conversation with each other. Arya apparently tells the Hound that she didn't regret leaving him behind while the Hound answers that Arya should have had him killed off right there, especially with the things he has seen beyond the Wall.

So, this meeting seems pretty straightforward and from the looks of the trailer, it might happen exactly as described. We can't wait for Game of Thrones season 8.