Game of Thrones season eight fans will be pleased to know that they might get to see their favourite Eddard Stark actor in some capacity. Sean Bean recently let slip that HBO has secretly filmed a reunion special featuring former and current cast members.

While the current cast of Game of Thrones was working on season 8 in Belfast, a one-off special was shot that also included Conan O'Brien as host.

Sean Bean hasn't appeared on Game of Thrones since 2011 but revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that a Game of Thrones special was shot earlier this year.

"They decided to get all the characters together for a bit for this big show in Belfast and [O'Brien] kind of hosted the evening," Bean said. "Conan O'Brien did this thing, it was the last episode, so we all got together. It's funny with work, you don't really keep in touch. You do so many types of jobs in that part of the world. It's just like whenever I see old friends or even old drama school friends, it's just the same, we pick up where we left off last time ..."

Apart from Sean Bean, Jason Momoa, the actor who played Khal Drogo, was also spotted in Belfast around the same time and it made many to believe that they are having a reunion special. The Game of Thrones special episode is not confirmed by HBO and it also not revealed if or when this reunion special might air.

That being said, there are many Game of Thrones season 8 theories that suggest that Eddard Stark might return to the finale. Sean Bean revealed in the past that HBO has not been in touch with him and do not believe in the rumours about his character being resurrected.

Similar to this, when he was asked if he'd consider being involved in revisiting his character who met a horrifying death in season 1 finale episode, Sean Bean had this to say:

"I don't know how we can be," he said. "I don't know how anyone can be since they're going backwards, I'd be younger. Now, we all look a little bit older."

Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere in 2019.