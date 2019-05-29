Now that Game of Thrones has finally ended, Westeros fans are eagerly waiting to see Game of Thrones prequel, rumored titled Bloodmoon.

As per earlier interviews, Game of Thrones prequel is set around 5000 years ago before the events showed in the television adaptation of The Song of Ice and Fire. The prequel will chronicle the world's descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. As per several speculations, darkest hour in the series means the birth of Night King and subsequently the rise of White Walkers.

As per George RR Martins books, the Age of Heroes is the time period in which the Children of the Forest made a pact with humans or men, and when Bran the Builder — the Stark ancestor lived. As per the old nan tales, Bran the Builder is the one who built The Wall to keep the White Walkers at the bay.

Since the prequel is going to feature Bran the Builder, it is most likely that we finally get to see the construction of the Winterfell and The Wall.

As per the books, the Wall is a colossal fortification which stretches for more than 482 kilometers along the Northern border of the Seven Kingdoms, separating the entire realm from the domain of the wildlings who live beyond. The wall is reported to be over 700 feet tall and it averages 300 feet in width.

The Wall was constructed by Bran the Builder and is supposed to have all sorts of magic to protect it from the White Walkers. As per the events are shown in Game of Thrones, the Wall has grown considerably since it was first constructed by Bran, as the Night's Watch has spent thousands of years augmenting it with huge ice blocks and has even upgraded its defense system.

As of now, there is nothing sure about Game of Thrones prequel. The production is likely to begin from this June and fans are hoping to see something magical when it will finally air on HBO in 2020 or 2021. The much-awaited Game of Thrones prequel will feature an ensemble cast of Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Sheila Atim. The show's story is written by George RR Martin and Jane Goldman is overlooking the project as the showrunner.