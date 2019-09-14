HBO's adaptation of George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones is considered as one of the best TV shows of all time. After the successful run, the epic fantasy drama ended earlier this year. Ever since then HBO has been putting its resources in making spinoffs. As per a recent report, another prequel of the show is in the works as HBO is close to giving a pilot order for it. It will feature the beginning of the end for House Targaryen. Fans are now wondering as to whether they get to see the real Azor Ahai or not.

As earlier reported, HBO is currently developing Bloodmoon — Game of Thrones prequel set thousands of years before all the Noble Houses were created. As per the report by Deadline, another prequel is reportedly in works that will be created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal. According to the report, the show is based on the Fire & Blood book written by Martin and will follow House Targaryen.

The report further added that the second prequel of Game of Thrones is reportedly set 300 years before the vents showed in the TV adaptation.

Martin's Fire & Blood starts with Aegon the Conquerer — the first true Targaryen King of Westeros who conquered all the Seven Kingdoms with his siblings. The later part of the book focuses on the lives of Aegon I's sons, King Aenys I Targaryen and King Maegor I Targaryen. They will be followed by Aerys II, the Mad King, who was later murdered by Jaime Lannister.

So, will it feature Azor Ahai? Well, Game of Thrones fans are aware of the fact that Azor Ahai or the Prince that was Promised was a big deal back in the days. In the very last scenes of season 8, we got to see how Jon Snow became Azor Ahai. But since we are going to witness the prequel stories, there are chances that we will see the real Azor Ahai and how he will reunite all the seven kingdoms to fight off the evil.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones' Bloodmoon is gearing up fast. There are reports that the show will be released somewhere next year. As per Martin himself, the filming of Bloodmoon is officially wrapped and he hopes to see the first cut somewhere in September itself. "Jane Goldman's show has wrapped up in Belfast. I just saw her in London, she's deep in the throes of post-production," he revealed in August.