Game of Thrones' fans have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on to George RR Martin's The Winds of Winter. The much-awaited book has been delayed for a very long time but the acclaimed author recently teased about a possible new release date.

HBO's Game of Thrones ended earlier this year and the studio is currently busy with the Game of Thrones prequel, titled Bloodmoon. At the same time, millions of readers wish to know how George RR Martin would have proceeded with the story that received negative reviews from all fronts.

Fans of Game of Thrones are desperate to read the next installment of the series. It was back in 2011 when it was announced that Martin's next book in the high fantasy saga would be called The Winds of Winter. It has been almost eight years and fans are still waiting. But apparently, Martin is almost ready to wrap the story and soon it will be in the stores near us.

According to Business Times, the 70-year-old Martin hopes to finally finish the story and publish it by July 2020. There were earlier predictions that he has completed the story but is not putting it to the print because of Game of Thrones season 8. The veteran writer debunked the claims and added, "I don't know which story is more absurd, the one that says the book is finished and I've been sitting on it for some nefarious reason, or the one that says I have no pages."

In addition to this, Martin revealed that although he plans to complete The Winds of Winter, he is still months away from finishing it. The main reason behind the delay is reportedly the acclaimed TV show as the story diverted a lot after season 5 aired on HBO.

George RR Martin has also admitted in the past that he is struggling to finish the story because of his hectic schedule and his involvement towards Game of Thrones. Now that he is also overlooking the creative department for Bloodmoon, several fans are concerned as to when he will be getting time to wrap up the story and publish it.