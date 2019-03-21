So, it seems that the ending of Game of Thrones has been right under our noses.

Now, be warned these are theories but these are theories that make sense. So, they could indeed be true.

And true to form a fan has posted another one on Reddit. But apparently, this theory ties into the revelation that George R.R. Martin made a while back that the answer to everything has been staring us in the face all along:

And apparently, the thing that fans have been staring at all along without even realizing it has been the title of the series: A Song of Ice and Fire. A song.

According to the theory:

Rahegar Targaryen knew how to wield that song as a weapon. And apparently, there is a sort of magical song, literally, which could kill the White Walkers entirely, and perhaps Rhaegar knew what it was. And since Rhaegar is apparently first and foremost a singer, he only learned how to fight due to this song, whatever it is. However, in order for the song to be effective, requires the singer themselves to be infused with both fire magic and ice magic. In the show, we know that Targaryens have a special connection with fire, whereas the Starks are said to have a connection with ice, or broadly, winter, thus, these two bloodlines are infused with fire magic and ice magic. So, the person to have both will most likely have to be an offspring. So, it seems that the child of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen could be Azor Ahai, but it seems unlikely that the show will go in this direction, as it will require a time jump. But we'll have to wait and see if this theory could indeed come true. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.