Fans of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game would be overjoyed to learn that HBO has officially greenlit the television adaptation of the PlayStation 5 game.

The action-adventure TV series will come from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, game creator Neil Druckmann, and Game of Thrones executive producer Carolyn Strauss.

"Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own," said Francesca Orsi, via Deadline. "With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We're delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story."

It is not revealed how many episodes have been commissioned by HBO, but with the given storyline, it looks like that either the show will be an eight-part miniseries or might have two seasons with eight episodes in each.

The Last of Us TV series plot:

The Last of Us video game takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus that has infected half the population on earth. As a result, several have turned into zombies, and several revolutionary camps have started fighting against the government and system.

The Last of Us follows the story of Joel -- a survivor who currently deals in arms and ammunition and 14-year-old Ellie, who somehow has no effect of the virus on her body. Together, they both travel across the United States and encounter their worst enemies. What starts as a small job becomes an adventure of a lifetime for both.

The Last of Us 2 story follows Ellie's life as she goes on a manhunt to take revenge. As of now, it is not clear whether the first season of The Last of Us TV series will also follow a grownup Ellie or not.

HBO has not yet announced who will play the and Ellie's roles in the show and when the show's production will begin. The Last of Us TV series will be more relevant in recent days as the entire world is currently facing the Coronavirus pandemic.