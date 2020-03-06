The Last of Us is going to be a TV show. The hit videogame will be headed to the small screen with game-maker himself Neil Druckmann, who served as writer and creative director on the zombie action title, on board to write and executive produce what is planned as a series with HBO's Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

HBO reportedly announced that plans are in the works for the sprawling, best-selling videogame of 2013 to live anew as on the small screen as a drama. The "I can't believe we get to team up with one of my favorite writers to bring Ellie and Joel's journey to HBO," Druckmann tweeted.

The Last of Us is the story of two characters, Joel and Ellie, survivors of a pandemic that devastated humanity. They must survive a world ravaged and overrun with mindless zombie hordes. A movie adaptation of The Last of Us was previously doing the rounds but that never materialized into anything solid.

Reportedly, the series will now cover the events of the first game with the potential to include elements from The Last of Us Part II, the title's highly anticipated sequel.

The cast of the show has yet to be announced as the project still seems to be in early stages of development. Actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson portrayed Joel and Ellie in the game through motion-capture and voice acting. Ashley Johnson recently starred on the show Blindspot.

The Last of Us is one of the most successful PS3 games in terms of sales and there may be big plans when it comes to the adaptation of such a successful IP.