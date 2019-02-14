HBO's major blockbuster Game of Thrones has almost arrived. And as we get closer to the release date, the internet traffic with Game of Thrones stories -- speculations or news -- is rising at a fast pace. The HBO production, which is known for its big-budget production values brings together the incredible fantasy world to life. And due to that, every minute detail has to be taken care of.

In this case, the costumes that all the characters are wearing has been a major talking point since season 1. Many cosplayers have tried to alter them in Comic-Con but the show's costume has always managed to stand out among the rest.

But in season 7, there was a major costume change that evaded the eyes of most viewers. And it is supposed to happen so. Because the scene where the alteration happened was a high octane scene which had white walkers, dragons and everyone.

This is the scene where Jon Snow and his company were surrounded by white walkers and they had nowhere to escape. Righ then, Daenerys Targaryen swooped into the battlefield with her three mighty dragons to save them all.

Behind this particular scene, there was a major costume change, or rather altered, because they weren't quite working out. Previs supervisor on the sixth and seventh series, Michelle Blok, has unveiled why the change had to be made.

In an interview to Express(UK) at the VFX festival, the two-time Emmy award-winning costume designer revealed, "We had capes for the actors as well, they had to get up there and put a cape on to test the wind to see if the cape would be flapping around enough to make it believable." She further said, "They eventually I think had to change the fabric because there wasn't enough flap."

Such minute changes show us the effort that producers and makers put into the making so that the fantasy looks as real as possible.

"All these little details that really sell it - I mean you're not going to have someone up there if they can have the wind in their hair if their cape is not flapping because they are going 90 miles an hour then it's going to look kind of weird," Blok said about the making.

And as far as season 8 goes, Blok refused to reveal anything apart from the fact that she enjoyed every minute of it.