Sujana Rao's Gamanam is an anthology film produced by Ramesh Karutoori, Venki Pushadapu and Gnana Shekar VS under the KRIA FILM CORP and KALI Productions banners.

The movie has Shriya Saran, Siva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar in the leads. Nithya Menen, Indu Anand, Sanjay Swaroop, Nehanth and others are part of the cast. It has Gnana Shekar VS' cinematography and Ilaiyaraaja's music.

Gamanam Story and Review

The movie tells the story of three different characters. Parallelly, we are told about their lives. Kamala (Shriya Saran) plays the role of a deaf mother, who works as a daily wager and eagerly awaits her husband to return from Dubai.

Ali (Shiva Kandukuri) is an aspiring cricketer who dreams of making it big in cricket. At the same time, he is committed to his girlfriend Zara (Priyanka Jawalkar). The other story is about two slum kids who dream to buy a cake to celebrate their birthday.

How their stories converge due to floods form the crux of the story.

The movie deals with an important issue and throws light on the situation of low-lying families when hit by natural disasters. The realistic portrayal remains one of the few highlights of the flick. However, the intent behind the film has to be applauded, but the slow narration fails to hold the viewers' attention.

The film has a good cast led by Shriya Saran. She has done a neat job. Priyanka has taken a break from her glam roles and surprises viewers with her performance. Shiva Kandukuri has tried something different this time. Child artistes are quite impressive.

Illayaraaja's music is a major plus to the movie and Gnana Shekhar's cinematography add value to the film.