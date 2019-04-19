In its 359 years of prestigious history, London's Royal Society has conferred an Indian woman with its fellowship for the scientific academy.

Gagandeep Kang, biologist and executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad is the first ever woman scientist from India to have received this esteemed title.

The 57-year-old Kang is very well known for her interdisciplinary research of enteric infections among children, has played a significant role in developing indigenous vaccines against rotavirus and typhoid. She has established laboratories to support the vaccine trials.

51 distinguished scientists and researchers were taken in as the Fellow for the Royal Society (FRS) "Kanga is investigating the complex relationships between infection, gut function and physical and cognitive development, and seeking to build stronger human immunology research in India. She has established strong training programmes for students and young faculty in clinical translational medicine aiming to build a cadre of clinical researchers studying relevant problems in India," read her profile statement on the scientific academy's website.

During her tenure as the chairperson for the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Southeast-Asia region's Immunisation Technical Advisory Group,

she was awarded the Infosys Prize in Life Sciences for her work in public health.

The list of fellows includes the Canadian-American mathematician of Indian origin Manjul Bhargava, who is R Brandon Fradd Professor of Mathematics at Princeton University in the United States. He is primarily for his contributions to the number theory.