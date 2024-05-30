Simrat Kaur Randhawa says she had no idea about the insane recognition she would receive after the release of Gadar 2. Simrat, who plays the role of Sunny Deol's daughter-in-law in the series, has been basking in the glory of the film's success. The Mumbai born Punjabi girl recently won the award of the Best Debut for her role in Gadar 2 at the International Iconic Awards.

Simrat chose to repeat her 'lucky charm' white outfit at the event. International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actress to talk about her take on repeating outfits, life after Gadar 2, equation with co-stars and more.

How has the success of Gadar 2 changed things for you?

It definitely has changed my life. I have never been this motivated. Since "Gadar 2" released, I have been getting so much love and adulation from all around. It keeps reminding me how blessed I am, and I feel really, really grateful.

How does it feel to be receiving awards like Best Debut?

Honestly, I received my first award on August 11, the day Gadar 2 was released. I was so new to the world, but the audience still gave me unconditional love. That I feel is the biggest award one can receive. It definitely feels amazing to receive such awards as they motivate me to be honest in my craft and work harder.

Tell us a bit about your idea of repeating outfit and was there a message you wanted to send across by repeating the outfit at such a global stage.

Considering today's environmental issues, I believe we need to opt for sustainability. There's no shame in repeating outfits if you can rewear them with the same confidence and grace. It is also budget-friendly, especially for those who are new to the industry and have just started earning. In the end, it is your confidence that matters.

Were you expecting Gadar 2 to be such a mammoth hit when you were shooting for it?

Throughout the entire shoot of Gadar 2 I was in disbelief that I was filming a Bollywood movie. I was just too overwhelmed. Everyone had put their heart and soul into it. I don't think anyone was working with an intention to make or break records. I had no idea it would break records. It still feels like a dream to me.

How is your equation today with Sunny Deol? Are you still in touch?

I am still in touch with Sunny Sir. I often ask for his advice and he keeps sharing his opinions.

How has the success of Gadar 2 helped your career?

As an outsider, the only thing that could help me was the audience's acceptance, and I was lucky to have received that post Gadar. It definitely opened gates for so many new things which are in the pipeline.