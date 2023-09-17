In a warm and heartfelt message, Prem Bhandari, a prominent voice for the Indian diaspora and Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, extended his sincere birthday wishes to India's respected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 73rd birthday on September 17th.

In his message, Bhandari, who serves as the president of Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York, and expressed immense pride in PM Modi's accomplishments, highlighting two significant achievements that have garnered global recognition. Firstly, he commended PM Modi's leadership during the G-20 Summit, describing it as incomparable, unforgettable, and praiseworthy. Bhandari, who is also the national trustee of AIA —Association of Indians in America, emphasized how India, under PM Modi's guidance, emerged as a world leader, with the G20 Summit showcasing India's unique approach to organizing group discussions, multilateral talks, and considerations of partner nations for global upliftment. The world took note of India's capabilities and innovation during this summit, contributing to India's image as a center of power, strength, and understanding.

Bhandari praised PM Modi for India's remarkable success in space science. India achieved a significant milestone with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023. This achievement not only showcased India's scientific talent but also earned global recognition and admiration.

Bhandari also shared the positive impact of Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), under the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, which has organized numerous international camps for artificial limb fitment and other assistive devices in Jaipur. He expressed his gratitude for the support and blessings of PM Modi and highlighted the organization's commitment to continuing these efforts.

To date, BMVSS has successfully organized a total of 25 international camps, including three artificial limb fitment camps, and they were fully sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, thanks to the blessings of our Prime Minister, Modiji.

Initially, the contract was originally set for 12 camps. However, it was renewed by the-then Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, on August 5, 2020, extending it for another 12 camps. Subsequently, the contract was once again renewed, this time for an additional 18 camps.

With 25 international camps accomplished so far, the most recent one taking place in Palestine, the organization is gearing up for 17 more camps in the near future sponsored by GOI.

The journey began with 12 camps in 2017. Following the renewal by Shringla, for another 12 camps on August 5, 2020, and an additional 18 camps this year, BMVSS has continued its remarkable humanitarian efforts. BMVSS has organized 100 camps so far, which includes 25 sponsored by the government of India. Furthermore, it's worth noting that within the Prime Minister's 12-step action plan to strengthen India-Pacific Island Countries Partnership, consisting of 12 key points, the fourth point proudly features Jaipur Foot USA's contributions.

In conclusion, Bhandari, a distinguished member of the Indian diaspora who is actively involved in promoting India's culture and values on the global stage, extended his heartfelt wishes for PM Modi's health, longevity, and continued guidance. He emphasized the immense respect and pride felt by the Indian diaspora for their beloved Prime Minister.

G20 in New Delhi marks historic success

Bhandari's congratulatory message for the G-20 Summit resonated with his admiration for PM Modi's leadership.

"Never before in the annals of public life across the world have so many internationally distinguished heads of states and others representing world's largest populace and GDP as at G-20 Summit at New Delhi. Never before has any country so magnificently, so successfully, so gracefully acknowledged by so many, so much, the superb leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Mobile sahib would be ever recorded in history for generations to come." — Prem Bhandari.

Bhandari's dedication to promoting India's culture, values, and principles on a global platform has been commendable. His efforts through Jaipur Foot USA have made a significant impact in the field of humanitarian work and diplomacy.

As the Indian diaspora joins in celebrating PM Modi's birthday, the message from Prem Bhandari reflects the sentiments of millions who admire and appreciate the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.