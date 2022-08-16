India celebrated 75th Independence Day on Monday in the backdrop of landmarks enveloped in the colours of the national flag, streets echoing with Vande Mataram and the Indian flag hoisted atop every house. But the grand Independence Day celebrations were not limited to India as glorious celebrations were seen in New York's iconic Times Square.

At the grand stage set at Times Square, Indian Consulate General Randhir Jaiswal read the message of the President of India in presence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, BJP's National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (who ran BJP's West Bengal campaign), FIA convener and Jaipur Foot USA chairman Prem Bhandari, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, FIA chairman Ankur Vaidya, FIA President Kenny Desai, FIA's past President & Chairman of Bihar Foundation of America Alok Kumar, former FIA president Srujal Parikh and Senator Kevin Thomas.

Popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad of recent Pushpa fame, who composed the "Har Ghar Tiranga" song was also present alongside Deputy Commissioner - Trade, Investment and Innovation for New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan, NASA astronaut Raja Chari.

Setting the perfect patriotic ambience, popular singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan sang "Ae Watan" from the movie Raazi on the occasion. Indian-Americans gathered at Times Square in huge numbers to participate in the Independence Day celebrations.

The Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) in collaboration with Jaipur Foot USA organised the successful Independence Day event, making it a memorable gathering for the Indian diaspora.

Another major attraction at the Times Square event was the digital screening of the remarkable social service done by BMVSS by providing differently-abled with artificial limbs popularly referred to as Jaipur Foot. The poster of founder Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta was also displayed on the digital screen, setting the perfect backdrop for attendees and dignitaries to take photos.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, Sabit Patra, Randhir Jaiswal, Alok Kumar, and Prem Bhandari among others were seen taking photos in front of the digital poster showing Jaipur Foot's work.

"Times square function was successful because of the hard of work Ankur Vaidya, Kenny Desai, Alok Kumar, their entire team, and over 200 volunteers working day and night for the last few weeks to make this event successful. Last evening, a 220-feet long Indian flag made of Khadi was flown over the Hudson River. Now, there will be a parade on August 21. FIA, which covers New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New England has been doing the parade for the last 40 years in the US, but this year is going to be special as it attempts to set the Guinness World Records for the 'Most Different Flags Flown simultaneously' and the 'Largest Ensemble Damaru.' This is the largest parade." Prem Bhandari told International Business Times over the phone from New York while praising the work done by Kenny Desai, Ankur Vaidya, Alok Kumar and the entire team.

FIA in collaboration with Jaipur Foot USA also organised other notable events as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the United States. Besides the Times Square event, a 220-feet-long Indian tricolour, made of Khaki, was flown over the Hudson River between NY and New Jersey, and the largest ensemble of 2,000 damroos has been organised. To make this grand event possible, FIA's team of 180 volunteers have worked round the clock.