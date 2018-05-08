News about Apple iPhones is always exciting. While fans are eagerly waiting to see what the 2018 flagships would like, there is new information giving us a heads-up for next year's innovation.

A research note from Yuanta Securities analyst Jeff Pu is suggesting that Apple is planning a triple-camera setup in one of its new iPhones next year. Without providing any further details, Taipei Times reported that at least one of the new iPhone models coming in 2019 will have three cameras, and it's naturally going to be the highest-end variant.

Since details on the 2019 iPhone successor are scarce at the moment, a separate report from the Economic Daily News last month shared some intelligence about similar plans. As per the report, Apple's triple-camera iPhone will likely include a 6P lens design with up to 5x zoom capability and at least one 12MP camera.

If the reports are accurate, it will be the first time an iPhone will sport a triple-lens camera. According to rumors, the third lens would enable 3x optical zoom, which is another first for the company. The 3x optical zoom function will enable three times magnification without compromising on the quality.

To put that in perspective, the current-gen iPhones, the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, support 2x optical zoom. The upgrade in camera in next year's iPhone will be seen as a welcoming move by fans and critics, and a way for Apple to move past the competition.

It's great to see Apple adopt the changing trend so quickly, the only problem is that fans will have to wait for a long time. The 2018 iPhone line-up is going to consist three models, but none of them are likely to sport any significant upgrades than the current-gen iPhone X's dual-lens camera setup. This leaves fans in anticipation for the 2019 iPhone with a triple-camera setup.

Meanwhile, if Apple fans are willing to jump the ship, Huawei's P20 Pro already offers three cameras. Huawei's P20 Pro's triple-camera setup includes a 40MP main lens, 20MP monochrome lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Based on reviews from users and critics, the P20 Pro is perceived as the best camera smartphone in the world. The handset also has an edge over rivals, which are still trying to catch up to the triple-lens trend.

Even though the latest report hints at triple cameras for iPhone next year, there's no guarantee we'll see if happen as a lot could change from now and then. It's best to take this bit of information with a pinch of salt if you do not wish to be disappointed.