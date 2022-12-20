Furious Amrita Arora lashes out at Malaika for cracking jokes on her: "Could've asked me if I am okay"

Amrita Arora is upset with sister Malaika Arora. Amrita also asked why Malaika was inconsiderate towards her. She also questioned Malaika's decision to target only her in her stand up act in Moving in with Malaika. Malaika tried to reason it out with her and the two even hugged later.

Amrita upset

Expressing her anger and disappointment at Malaika, Amrita said, "I didn't say anything on that day. The standup, you could have been a little more considerate about the jokes you cracked on me all the time. About me wearing big-sized clothes, about indirectly not doing anything, that was something you could have just called me up and asked me if I was okay with it."

The tiff

Responding to her, Malaika said that one is not supposed to do that in a stand up comedy act. This made Amrita even angrier and she lashed out. "So at a stand-up, you can throw anyone under the bus? I can call out five instances that you did. As great as it was and you were fantastic and all of the others. I let you have your moment and I let it all sink in. Today we are meeting for lunch after the last time I saw you. I just feel there are certain things that you have to really ask people and run it by them," she said.

Later, Malaika and Amrita are seen hugging and patching up. Arhaan also expressed how Amrita Arora was topping the list of his dear ones and had pushed Malaika down in the list.