It's not just the celebrities and the audience who are at the receiving end of Kapil Sharma's digs and jibes. Sometimes, Kapil comes up with hilarious punches on his co-actors too. And the same happened when Amitabh Bachchan joined Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani joined the show for a special weekend episode to promote their film – Bhootnath Returns. When it was time for Chandan Prabhakar who played 'Raju' to finish his act, Big B acted as if he was upset and angry at Chandan's jibes at him. He not only reminded him of his age and stature but also threatened to walk out of the show. Realising the gravity of the situation, Chandan apologised to Sr Bachchan several times but to no avail. It was only after Chandan was left teary-eyed that Amitabh and Kapil opened up about their foolery.

When Vidya walked out

While this time it was all about a prank, there was a time when a furious Vidya Balan had walked out of The Kapil Sharma Show after being made to wait for six hours.

As per a report in India Today, Vidya Balan had come to promote her film, Begum Jaan, but was made to wait for close to six hours without any update of when exactly would Kapil turn up for the shoot. After staying patient and waiting for over six hours, Vidya lost her cool and walked out.

But, Kapil came soon after that and called Vidya up. Kapil not only requested her to come back but even apologized to her for the delay.

While many other celebs would have refused to come back, it was Vidya's regard for Kapil that made her comeback to the show. The duo shot for a fabulous episode together and left us with many memorable moments.

Not just Vidya; Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal were other celebs who left the sets angry after Kapil failed to reach on time for the shoot.