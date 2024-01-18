Taking action against those involved in funding terror groups through different means, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached properties worth Rs. Five crores under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the case of Mohammad Akbar Bhat and others in relation to terrorist activities.

The attached properties in the form of seven immovable properties and two bank accounts are in the name of various persons namely Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Qazi Yasir, Mohammad Abdullah Shah, and Mohammad Iqbal Mir, and others situated in Jammu and Kashmir.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered and chargesheet issued by J&K

Police for the offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act and IPC, 1860 against Mohammad Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Qazi Yasir, Syed Khalid Geelani alias Khalid Andrabi and others in a scam related to admission in professional colleges of Pakistan.

In the case wherein accused persons were hand-in-gloves with Pakistan handlers who arranged admissions in MBBS and other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for Jammu & Kashmir Students for a hefty money of around Rs. 10-15 lakh per student.

Admission fees used to fund terror activities

ED investigation revealed that the money was received in their accounts and in the bank accounts of Al-Jabar Trust which was a trust opened for charitable purposes.

However, these accounts were used for the purpose of receiving funds from the students and further utilized into the terror activities in India in various ways such as distributing money to stone pelters, providing money to the persons and terrorists based in Jammu & Kashmir on the instructions of Pakistan handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Altaf Ahmad Bhat.

Selling MBBS seat scam busted in 2021

The scam of selling medical seats in different colleges in Pakistan was busted in 2021 when Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested six persons.

Police claimed that, on average, the cost of a seat ranged between Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakhs. In some cases, the price was brought down after the intervention of the Hurriyat leaders. Money earned through selling MBSS seats was utilized to fund terror activities.

Every year over 100 students from Kashmir Valley go to Pakistan for higher studies, especially for MBBS.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had unearthed the scam between students, Pakistan High Commission officials, and separatists of Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had termed admissions of students from Jammu and Kashmir to medical institutions in Pakistan on the recommendations of separatists as an "alternative mechanism" of terror funding in the Valley.

Police said during the investigation, it was established that the money collected from the parents of the aspiring or potential students was used to support and fund terrorism and separatism in different ways.

According to police, the average cost of a seat ranged between Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakhs. In some cases, the price was brought down after the intervention of the Hurriyat leaders.

Based on available evidence, a conservative estimate indicated that the money involved could be around Rs. 4 crores per annum. Every year minimum of 40 MBBS seats were allocated to Hurriyat leaders for selling.

The investigation has also revealed that both at the time of collecting the money from the parents as well as channeling it for use by terrorists and separatists, intermediaries were used to hide the transactions. For example, in some cases, money was received through educational consultancies to conceal the end-use.