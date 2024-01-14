As terrorists are striking at isolated places in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday advocated the participation of retired soldiers, officers, and policemen in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans' Day, the Lieutenant Governor said that the J&K has witnessed drastic improvements in the last four years, for which forces have worked throughout their lives.

"Today, Jammu and Kashmir is marching ahead on the path of growth and prosperity. After Independence, J&K has seen the highest footfall of tourists," he said.

"Police, Army, and CAPFs are working in coordination to defeat the nefarious attempts of the neighboring country to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism is breathing its last breath. I am confident that our ex-servicemen will continue to make their important contribution in the fight against terrorism," the Lt. Governor said.

"The nation will forever remain indebted to our soldiers, who are safeguarding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country. The welfare of the ex-servicemen is top priority of the administration," the Lt. Governor said.

Sainik Colonies to be developed in Jammu and Kashmir provinces.

Responding to the demands of the ex-servicemen, the Lieutenant Governor stated that the J&K administration would give land in Kashmir and Jammu for the construction of Sainik Colonies to accommodate families of fallen heroes.

He said that Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the families of fallen soldiers was too low. "I will ensure that the amount is raised this year only," the LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor appealed to all citizens to generously contribute towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris. "It is our collective responsibility and our foremost duty to ensure that our veterans and the families of our martyrs live a life of dignity," he said.

He also honoured the Veer Naris on the occasion.

Lt Gen RK Sharma (Retd.); Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Brig. Gurmeet Singh Shan (Retd.), Director Sainik Welfare Department, J&K; Brig. Anil Gupta (Retd.) and officials of Sainik Welfare Department J&K, were also present.