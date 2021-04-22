Self-styled Godman Nithyananda has announced that he has banned Indians from entering Kailasa, an island located off the coast of Ecuador. Apart from Indians, Kailasa has also issued a ban on people from countries like Brazil, Malaysia, and the European Union.

Nithyananda afraid of coronavirus second and third wave

In a presidential mandate posted on his Facebook page, Swami Nithyananda also asked people to quarantine themselves if they have associated with people who live in these countries in the recent past. He also urged all relevant spiritual embassies in Kailasa to acknowledge the order and execute it.

The presidential mandate issued by Nithyananda is now receiving hilarious reactions from netizens. According to netizens, Nithyananda has once again proved that he is not a Godly figure, and made it clear that no God will fear coronavirus. Some other people pointed that Nithyananda is once again trying to grab public attention by issuing such senseless mandates.

Kailasa: The Hindu nation

It was in 2019 that Nithyananda formed Kailasa. After forming the virtual island nation, Nithyananda claimed that his aim was to enlighten the civilization which will help him to form a Hindu nation. However, keeping aside his ashrams in India, Nithyananda had actually fled to an island nation after he was accused in a sexual assault case.

"Kailasa is a nation created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries. Though the Kailasa movement is founded in the United States, and spearheaded by members of the Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community, it is created for, and offers a safe haven to all the world's practicing, aspiring, or persecuted Hindus, irrespective of race, gender, sect, caste, or creed, where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence," the Kailasa website states.