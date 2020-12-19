Fugitive self-styled Godman Nityananda is back to dominating the headlines, this time by allowing his followers to visit his fictitious country Kailasa. The controversial figure has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities but now wants people to visit his "country" for no more than 3 days.

From free food, lodging and travel, Nityananda is making a case for his followers to take the trip to the Land Down Under. For a made-up country, Kailasa needs a made-up visa, which must be applied by anyone planning to take the trip.

In a video released on social media, Nityananda explained the process of getting the visa and getting to Kailasa.

"You can start applying for Kailasa visa. You have to reach Australia on your own. From Australia, it has its own charter flight services. You will be taken to Kailasa by its own private charter flight services," Nityananda said. Moreover, the charter flight service from Australia to Kailasa is free of cost, but travellers would need at least 1-week Australian visa and reach the country on own.

On limiting the visa duration for just 3 days, Nityananda said Kailasa can accommodate anyone for not more than 3 days, during which there will be one physical darshan of Lord Shiva. Those travelling to Kailasa can spend between 10-60 minutes with a follower depending on the requirement.

#Kailasa trip is open now. You can apply for visa. And have a Darshan of #LordShiva physically. ???????. #Nityananda is inviting people to visit Kailasa. A 3 day Visa is being issued free of charge it seems. pic.twitter.com/hd4BdKbxdi — Abhishek Dwivedi (@Dubeyjilive) December 18, 2020

Where is Kailasa?

The mystery continues. The exact location of the fictitious Kailasa is unknown. But it is now believed to be close to Australia. Going by some reports, Kailasa is located in a small private island near Trinidad and Tobago.

But India had dismissed the reports of a so-called nation being set up. The external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said, "Setting up a website is very different from creating a nation."

The website shows Kailasa has its own website, passport and even emblem. Moreover, the controversial leader unveiled "Kailashian dollars" in August this year.

Nityananda on the run

Nityananda, who founded a Hindu religious group called 'Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam', has been accused of rape, kidnapping and confining of children in his ashram illegally. Last year, the Gujarat Police had escaped from the country after failing to appear before the court for more than 50 hearings. He claimed to have set up his own country last year.

According to website, Kailasa is "nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries."