The coronovirus outbreak has delayed the film releases, fashion shows and many more but there is something to cheer as Walt Disney has preponed the release of Frozen 2, the film will now be available on its streaming platform on Sunday, May 15.

The film originally was set to release on Disney Plus on June 26.

Announcing the news, the streaming platform in a tweet said" Surprise! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming this Sunday."

"Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, Variety reported.

Frozen 2 is the highest-earning animated film of all time with $1.4 billion in global box office grosses.

Disney shuts down

On Thursday, Disney announced it was closing both Walt Disney World, its flagship theme park resort in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and suspending all departures on the Disney Cruise Line.

Many of Disney's international properties shut down late last month in response to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the US has declared a national emergency to control the coronavirus crisis, affecting the stock market trade movement and causing disruptions to everyday life.

Trump had earlier dismissed the disease as "so well under control" and a "hoax" perpetrated by Democratic politicians. The US government's inability to ramp up coronavirus testing facilities for the nation and provide immediate aid in times of crisis has invited lots of criticism for the White House administration.

India

With the death of 76-year-old man in Karnataka and 68-year-old woman in national capital Delhi, the total number of positive reported cases in India has now outreached 85 with Kerala having the most number of cases. The state has reported a total of 22 cases of which 3 cases are recovered among the other 18 Indians and one foreigner.