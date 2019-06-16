Disney's Frozen 2's recent trailer has been watched over 25 million times on YouTube. Now that the second trailer has finally arrived, there are a lot of details about the movie's plot that has surfaced online — all thanks to those who attended this year's Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the details about Frozen 2's movie's plot. Disney's head of animation Becky Bresse talked about the movie and stated that the sequel is an evolution to the already loved and acclaimed movie. The movie is finally going to answer the brooding question — why was Elsa born with all these powers?

Meanwhile, the head of effects Malon West added about the movie that Frozen 2 is a story of two sisters who are trying to stay together in a world where everyone is trying to make them go on different routes.

Here's the official synopsis of Frozen 2:

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey."

In addition to this, as we all witnessed in Frozen, Elsa had this fear that her powers are reportedly too much for the world but there will be several instances in Frozen 2 where she will hope that "her powers are enough" to match the darkness that surrounds them.

Following is the description of the footage that was previewed at Annecy International Animated Film Festival:

In the very beginning, Elsa will hear the sound coming from the forest. The sound will be haunting and as per Becky Bresse, the music is reportedly inspired by the ancient Swedish herding call Kulning.

Both Breese and West added that there will be a scene in the movie where we will see how Anna will check on Elsa and they will fall asleep watching the Northern Lights. After Elsa will wake up from the dreamless sleep, she will run outside and follow the mysterious voice which leads to another ice-crystals conjuring up in the sky over their palace.

Check out the latest trailer of Frozen 2:

Reportedly, there were several theories in the past that suggested that Frozen 2 will feature Elsa as being a bisexual or it may feature Elsa falling in love with a girl. Several fans from around the world started a petition to see Elsa as a promoter of LGBTQ. However, as of now, there are no such confirmations about the upcoming Disney movie.

Frozen 2 is scheduled to release on November 22.