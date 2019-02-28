Frozen 2 is surely one of the most anticipated projects by Disney after Avengers: Endgame. We already have a long-awaited first look of Elsa and others but now we finally have possible plot details about the movie.

Earlier this month, Disney Studios revealed the very first look of Frozen 2. As earlier reported, the first teaser trailer of Frozen 2 was stunning and made many believe that the upcoming animated movie is going to be a lot darker than its prequel. Moreover, there were theories that in Frozen 2, we will finally get to see Elsa having a girlfriend, but these speculations are still behind the curtain.

According to a report by Slash Film, Frozen 2 movie is going to show how Anna and Elsa will go on an epic adventure to find out about their parents. It was revealed in the 2013 original movie that Elsa and Anna's parents died in a boating accident. You can check the video below:

"It is about Anna and Elsa searching for what actually happened to their parents...they're going to go beyond Arendelle."

So, there are chances that the boat accident was not an accident but a plot to kill them? If this is true then Frozen 2 could become more of a detective story where these two sisters will go on an epic journey to solve the murder of their parents. Or, it may be possible that Anna and Elsa's parents are still alive but are in some grave danger and in Frozen 2, we finally get to see a family reunion of some sort. The more we think about it, the more theories we can come up!

Frozen 2 director Jennifer Lee has already stated in the past that the sequel to the award-winning movie Frozen is going to be a lot bigger and more epic.

The director duo of Frozen, Lee and Chris Buck has reprised their duties in Frozen 2 as well. The film will feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff. Fans are hoping that just like, "Let It Go," some other original song from Frozen 2 will create history as well.

Disney's Frozen 2 is slated to release on November 22, 2019.