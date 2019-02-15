Disney's awaited project Frozen 2 finally had its first look revealed. The Walt Disney Studios has finally released the first teaser trailer of Frozen 2 and provided the first looks of Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad). Here's a scene-by-scene breakdown of the trailer.

Frozen 2 teaser trailer opens p by showing Elsa standing on an isolated shore of what looks like a never-ending ocean. The waves look stunning yet horrifying, somehow reminding the waves of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part-1. The waves also somehow portrayed the inner emotions of Elsa. Elsa tries to cross the ocean or is probably training her own superpower abilities by running into the water, facing the high tides over and over again. She is using her ice powers which are helping her cross the ocean, but Elsa is not able to overpass. However, she seems to be determined to the core.

The teaser trailer of Frozen 2 then shows us Anna's room but what makes the second scene interesting is different crystal-like objects (maybe diamonds) hovering around the palace. It also featured Kristoff and Sven leading the charade of other reindeers.

The trailer has no voice other than the hint of what would later become the new favorite song of 2020. The teaser then cuts to Elsa defending Olaf against some magical mist. Frozen 2 teaser trailer also featured some new characters, and as earlier predicted, she might turn out to be Elsa's love interest.

The first movie, Frozen, was released in 2013 and was written and directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. The Walt Disney project was inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's acclaimed fairy tale, The Snow Queen. It featured the story of a fearless princess who sets off on a journey alongside an iceman, a naive snowman, and a reindeer to find her sister, whose superpowers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

Frozen received positive reviews and praises from every corner for its visuals, screenplay, themes, music, and voice acting. Many critics even stated that Frozen movie was Disney's best-animated feature film since it's renascence era. In addition to this, Frozen achieved significant commercial success as well. The movie was made against a budget of $150 million but went on to earn a whopping $1.27 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

Frozen also won several accolades including two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for "Let It Go."

It was announced in March 2015 by Disney that a feature-length sequel to Frozen was in development with Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee returning as directors. At the same time, there were several speculations that Frozen 2 movie is finally going to feature Disney's lesbian character. Frozen 2 is slated to release on November 22, 2019.