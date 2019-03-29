As Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice infuriates gamers the world over, it seems that two major purveyors of death will be joining forces.

Reportedly, George R.R. Martin, author of Game of Thrones, and Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware and the man behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Apparently, the pair are teaming up for a new RPG video game, which could be making its grand reveal at E3 2019 in a few months' time. According to an investigative report from Spawn Wave and Liam Robertson, FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin are collaborating on a medieval open world game to published by Bandai Namco, with the former responsible for writing much of the story and lore of this mysterious new IP.

In the unannounced, unnamed title, claims Robertson, your main character would be invading various kingdoms throughout the open world, and killing the leaders within, subsequently gaining the unique powers of each in the process. Now, it's unclear who Spawn Wave and Robertson are getting this intel from, and whether there's any basis to the claim, but the latter does hold credibility as a reliable source for leaks.

Now, it is known that FromSoftware has two games in development following Sekiro, and while many are hoping for Bloodborne 2 or a Demon's Souls remaster, it's not implausible that the studio is working on something entirely new.

We know that George R.R. Martin has his fingers in a few pies. He recently helped in the development of a science fiction series for TV and has been working on the Winds of Winter for a WHILE. It might not be too far-fetched to think that he may be working on an RPG.