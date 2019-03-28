Littlefinger may have spoiled the final season of Game of Thrones.

Reportedly Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish, actor Aidan Gillen may have let slip something very important pertaining to the final season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, in an interview on Today Extra, Gillen let slip a detail that may blow the fan theory out of the water. Asked by host Richard Wilkins if he has fans constantly approaching him because of his role on the show, Gillen replied, 'I'd say maybe 10 people would come up to me every day about it, which is a lot considering I haven't worked on it for two years.'

If that is the case then we can rule out any appearance by Littlefinger in the final season. 'Spoiler alert!' Wilkins joked in response to the slip. 'Yeah, sorry about that,' Gillen replied. Apparently, one popular theory postulates that Littlefinger did see his death coming and took steps to prevent it, faking his death and fooling everyone.

The theory states that the person we saw die was actually a Faceless Man, from the cult of assassins that Arya joined.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April and with only six episodes, fans can expect every second of every episode to be packed with epic moments and we have to say that Littlefinger coming back from the dead would surel be an epic moment, and if her were to be a White Walker for some reason, all the better. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones. The cast and crew are slowly revealing tid bits about the final season, and instead of satisfying us, its just making us a lot more impatient.