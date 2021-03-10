And now, she says she lied. The 13-year-old schoolgirl who earlier claimed that French teacher Samuel Paty showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in the class, has now gone back on her earlier statement. It was these claims of hers that led to the beheading of Samuel Paty outside his school in Paris last year.

The student has now admitted that she lied and in fact, she had not attended the free speech course taught by the professor, as per several reports in French media. To make matters unforgettably regrettable, she has also said that she was expelled from the class for two days because of her behaviour and that she never attended the class where allegedly the caricatures of the Prophet were shown.

What was earlier claimed?

The 13-year-old student was taken into police custody on November 23 of last year, wherein she had accused the French teacher Samuel Paty of Islamophobia. The girl originally also told her father that Samuel Paty had asked his Muslim students to leave the classroom as they might be offended because he said he was going to show the cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

One thing led to the other

The 13-year-old student's father, an Islamist preacher registered a complaint with the police and was an active part of the angry social media campaign against the teacher, demanding his resignation. In an angry video posted on Facebook, the father also claimed that he attended the class where the teacher showed caricatures of the Prophet and that his Muslim daughter was disciplined for expressing her disapproval of the same.

As unfortunate as it gets

Not that the incident has left the public memory at all, but now it appears it won't leave public conscious too. Samuel Paty, the 47-year-old French teacher, was killed outside his school in Paris by an 18-year-old Chechen refugee last year in October. The 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov was later shot dead by the police.

As per the reports that surfaced at the time, the teenager wanted to 'punish' Paty and teach him a lesson for showing cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in his class on freedom of expression.

The French teen girl is now facing a charge of slander, while her father faces charges on count of complicity when the murder took place.