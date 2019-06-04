There is great news for tennis lovers all over the world as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal can potentially face each other in what would be their first semi-final clash in a Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open. For that, they need to win their French Open quarter-final clashes on June 4. The two greats played each other the last time at Roland Garros in 2011 final, which Nadal won.

After that, they have only met once in a Grand Slam - the Australian Open final of 2017 which the Swiss master won after a five-set thriller where he came back from a break down in the fifth set. They were also supposed to play each other in the semi-finals of the Indian Wells Open earlier this year but Nadal withdrew due to injury.

When and where to watch?

The action at the Roland Garros starts with Federer's match slated to begin at 2 PM local time and 5.30 PM IST. Nadal's match is estimated to start at 3.15 PM local time and 5.45 PM IST. In India, live coverage is being provided by Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Online viewers can stream the matches live on the Hotstar platform.

Preview

Federer and Nadal have 37 Grand Slam titles between themselves and have played against each other 38 times, with Nadal leading 23-15. Their rivalry is held among the greatest in the history of tennis.

But to meet again in a match after almost two years they need to win the quarterfinals. The Swiss great will have to overcome compatriot Stan Wawrinka to advance to the semis. Federer and Wawrinka have played together for Switzerland and have won Olympic Mens Doubles gold as well as the Davis Cup gold.

Looking at the current form, Federer has been cruising in the tournament. He defeated unseeded Leonardo Mayer in straight sets to set up this quarterfinal clash. On the other hand, Wawrinka had to fight it out in a tough five-setter against sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

Nadal is going to face Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals. The Spanish legend lost one set in his fourth-round fixture against David Goffin whereas Nishikori had a five-set thriller against unseeded Benoit Paire.

If both Federer and Nadal manage to win the quarters then tennis lovers all over the world will have another chance to enjoy another famous 'Fedal' clash.