After winning their second-round matches quite comfortably, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will face unseeded Casper Ruud of Norway in his third round fixture at the Roland Garros while 2nd seeded Rafel Nadal is going against 27th seeded Belgian David Goffin.

When and where to watch

The action would start at 12.15 am local time and 3:45 pm IST. In India, live coverage is being provided by Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Online viewers can stream the matches live on Hotstar platform. Roger Federer's match is slated to start at 12.15 pm local time and 3.45 pm IST whereas Rafael Nadal's match is estimated to start at 3.15 pm local time and 5.45 pm IST.

Preview

Federer and Nadal are looking in great form in the tournament. Both of them have eased past their opponents in the last two rounds without dropping any sets.

Federer is playing the tournament after a gap of three years. The Swiss Legend has been good shape in the tournament after disappointing performances at the Italian Open and Madrid Open.

His second round display against German Oscar Otte without losing any game was quite convincing. He is now slated to face Norwegian Casper Ruud, who knocked out 29th seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-4 7-5 6-3.

The 20-year-old player from Norway is the son of Christian Ruud who played in the French Open of 1999, where Federer made his debut. It will be interesting to see how the Swiss legend fairs against his former contemporary's son.

On the other hand, 11-time French Open champion and King of Clay Rafael Nadal will play a comparatively difficult match against 27th seeded David Goffin. Nadal leads 3-1 in head-to-head but the former top 10 player will be a tough competition for Nadal.

The Spaniard is one of the strong favourites to win the tournament for the 12th time. He had it quite easy in the last two rounds as he beat German Yannick Maden in the second round fixture in straight sets.

As the tournament progresses, the competition will get tougher. It will be interesting to see how these two perform throughout the tournament.