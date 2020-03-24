Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has established the country's first dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai. In a series of measures to fight the novel Coronavirus, Reliance Industries has also announced that it will also be paying contract and temporary workers wages even in case of no work. Further, the company will also be manufacturing 1 lakh masks per day and provide free food and fuel. In order to fight against Coronavirus, the oil to telecom conglomerate has "initiated multi-pronged prevention, mitigation, and ongoing support strategy".

Dedicated 100-bedded hospital for Covid-19 affected

As per an official claim, a dedicated 100-bedded center has been set up in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The statement read, "In a short time-span of just two weeks, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the BMC, has set up a dedicated 100-bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for Covid-19." The facility is fully funded by the Reliance Foundation and has a negative pressure room that assists in averting cross-contamination and helps control infection.

All 100 beds provided are equipped with desired medical apparatuses including ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices. Moreover, Reliance has also set up a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra which has been handed over to the government. Besides, in order to effectively test the samples, Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables.

Reliance to produce 100,000 masks per day

Amid the country's hospital facing a severe shortage of medical gears, the company has decided to produce 100,000 face-masks per day including a large number of personal protective equipment (PPEs), such as suits and garments. In an official statement, the company said, "Reliance will provide free fuel for all emergency service vehicles used to transport Covid-19 patients and quarantined people."

Additionally, it will also provide free meals to needy people across the country. Assisting, their contractual and temporary workers even in case of no work, Reliance will pay their salaries. Employees with a salary of less than Rs 30,000 per month will be paid twice a month.