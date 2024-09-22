A meticulous investigation by Ramban police has unraveled a complex web of deceit, leading to the arrest of four fraudsters involved in a staged accident.

The incident occurred on September 14, when a truck bearing registration number JK20C-3611, driven by Mohammad Shabir, reportedly rolled into a deep gorge on NHW-44 in the Panthyal area while en route from Jammu to Srinagar.

Initial reports suggested a routine accident, but police suspicions were aroused, prompting a thorough probe. A special police team, constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, meticulously reconstructed the events surrounding the incident.

SSP Ramban Kulbir Singh said, "On 14th September a truck met with an accident in Panthyal. On checking the truck no one was found injured and no material was found from the spot. We registered a case and upon investigation, we arrested the driver and found that the truck was carrying materials worth Rs 40-50 lakhs which was dumped in a shop in Rajouri. Police arrested the owner of the shop and persons who were involved in the shifting of the material. Four accused have been arrested by the police. The material worth Rs 40-50 lakhs has been recovered".

Owner of truck masterminded fraud.

Investigations revealed that Mohammad Abdullah, the truck's owner, had masterminded a cunning plan to secretly offload a valuable consignment of 400 boxes of dry fruits.

Loaded in Gangyal in Jammu for delivery to Srinagar, the consignment was surreptitiously redirected to another truck near the Ban Toll Plaza area during the night of September 12-13.

To maintain the illusion of a legitimate delivery, 10-15 boxes were left in the original truck. Driver Mohammad Shabir was instructed to stage an accident, making it appear as though the vehicle had genuinely rolled into the gorge. The plan was designed to deceive authorities and insurance companies.

Four fraudulent arrested by police

Police arrested four persons in connection with the staged accident: Mohammad Shabir, Mohammad Abdullah, Ayaz Ahmed, and Ibrar Ali.

A thorough search yielded the recovery of the dry fruit boxes and vehicles involved in the commission of the offense. The shifted consignment was traced to the Buddal Rajouri area.

SSP Ramban's swift action and the special police team's diligence have prevented a potential insurance scam and attempt to steal dry fruit worth Rs 5o lakh and brought perpetrators to justice. This breakthrough demonstrates the police's commitment to uncovering the truth and combating criminal activity.

The investigation continues, with police working to unravel further details of the conspiracy. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilant law enforcement and the need for citizens to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activities.

As the probe unfolds, authorities will likely uncover more details about the motivations behind this staged accident. For now, the Ramban police's exemplary work has sent a strong message: criminal deception will not be tolerated in Jammu and Kashmir.