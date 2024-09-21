Tragedy struck in central Kashmir's Budgam district today when a bus carrying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for poll duty skidded off the road and plummeted into a gorge in the Brell Waterhail area, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuring over two dozen others.

Reports said that the bus with 36 BSF troopers skidded off the road in Brell village and fell into a deep gorge.

In the incident, four BSF troopers died while more than two dozen were injured. The official said that the injured were shifted to Srinagar Hospital. Police have taken cognizance of the incident.

The Director General of Police (DGP), R.R. Swain, expressed profound sadness over the tragic loss of BSF personnel and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, colleagues, and loved ones of the deceased ¹. He praised the dedication of these soldiers who tirelessly served the nation and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A high-level visit was made to the injured BSF soldiers at SMHS Hospital, led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, alongside the IG BSF Kashmir Frontier, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, DC Budgam, and other senior officers. The IGP Kashmir expressed deep concern for the well-being of the injured soldiers, ensuring they received the best possible care and offering words of encouragement.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, directed the Medical Superintendent of SMHS to provide all medical help to the injured BSF Jawans and assured full assistance from the Divisional Administration.

The Medical Superintendent of SMHS and other medical staff were briefed about the treatment being provided to the injured jawans. He informed that the specialist physicians along with other staff are monitoring the condition and treatment of all jawans for their fast recovery.

Div Com and other senior officers of police and BSF interacted with the injured and enquired about their well-being.

Div Com directed MS SMHS to provide all medical help to the injured BSF Jawans and also assured full assistance from the Divisional Administration.

Soldier killed in Kathua accident

In another incident, an Army soldier was killed while six others were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near in Kathua district on Friday.

Officials said that the army vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge at Sukrala Mata Ashram road, resulting in the death of an army soldier and injuries to six others.

The injured were immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Billawar, where they were referred to MH Pathankot for advanced treatment, reports said.

Also, the body of the deceased soldier identified as Ram Kishore was brought to SDH. The injured have been identified as Anil Singh(35), Bhupender Singh (30), Mahipal Singh (37), Sunder Pandya (37) and Lokinder Singh (26).