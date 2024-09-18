In a bold stride toward redefining military capabilities in high-altitude environments, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), conducted the highly anticipated HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2.

This pioneering initiative aims to tap into the power of cutting-edge indigenous technology, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and tactical superiority in some of the most challenging terrains on the planet through the use of drones within the ambit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

According to Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, drones are increasingly playing a significant role in modern warfare as seen in recent conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.

"The roles are expanding across various domains to include surveillance, logistics, precision strikes, communication, etc. Their growing role reflects their versatility, effectiveness, and potential to transform military operations", he said.

HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 aimed to leverage innovative drone solutions to enhance operational efficiency and tactical superiority in challenging terrains. The event focused on identifying and developing indigenous technologies that can operate effectively in high-altitude environments, aligning with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Participation and Showcase

Over 20 drone manufacturers participated in the event, demonstrating a range of drone solutions across various domains, including:

Surveillance

Logistics

Loitering munitions

Swarm operations

First-person view (FPV) operations

Key Outcomes

Shortlisting of potential products for procurement by the Indian Army.

Feedback and recommendations for product improvements.

Recognition of innovative solutions, with special awards for logistics and FPV categories.

Strategic Significance

HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 underscores the Indian Army's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology for enhanced military capabilities. This initiative:

Boosts India's defense self-reliance (Raksha Atmanirbharta).

Positions India as a key player in the global drone industry.

Enhances India's technological advancements in challenging terrains.

Conducted from 17-18 September 2024 in the backstop of the breathtaking Wari La Pass, Ladakh, at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet, HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 offered an exclusive platform for over 20 drone manufacturers to showcase a spectrum of drone solutions designed for high-altitude applications. These products spanned across domains of surveillance, logistics, loitering munitions, swarm, and FPV (first-person view) operations.

The extreme terrain of Ladakh provided an authentic testbed for validating the performance and global applicability of these systems, opening doors for India to become a key player in the global drone industry.

All participants were felicitated for their innovations and participation. Special recognition was given to the winners in the logistics and FPV categories.

The event gave opportunity to the Indian Army to shortlist a number of products for potential procurement while product improvements were also recommended for a few products.

The event reflected the Indian Army's forward-looking vision for 2024 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption', highlighting the essential role that drone technology will play in future military operations.

It also underlines the immense potential for innovation and global export opportunities, positioning HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 as a catalyst for advancing India's broader vision of Raksha Atmanirbharta (Defence Self-Reliance).

HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 is poised to transform India's role on the global stage in terms of defence technology, particularly in extreme and high-altitude environments.

"By harnessing Indigenous innovations, the Indian Army is not only enhancing its military capabilities but also driving a wave of technological advancements that will benefit both military and civilian applications in challenging terrains", Lt Col Bartwal said.

"Through initiatives like this, India continues to assert its leadership in self-reliant defence modernization and cutting-edge technology development", he further added.