Despite the Centre's historic move to create five more districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the agitating groups of the Cold Desert started the Leh to Delhi foot march in support of their long pending demands.

Led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, volunteers started a 1,000 km foot march from Leh to New Delhi on Sunday, urging the Central government to resume talks with Ladakh leaders on their four-point agenda.

Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) chairman and former Lok Sabha member Thupstan Chhewang flagged off the march, expressing hope for a positive outcome by October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

The "Delhi Chalo Padyatra" aims to press for statehood, the extension of the Constitution's sixth schedule, a separate public service commission, and distinct Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

United demand for constitutional rights

The march, organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and supported by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), seeks to emphasize the region's demands, which have been stalled since March.

Sonam Wangchuk emphasized that this is a people's movement, stressing the need for the development and management of the region according to the wishes and aspirations of the Ladakhi people. He highlighted the region's strategic location and the willingness of its people to sacrifice for the nation.

On August 26, Centre creates five new districts in Ladakh

In a significant decision the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 26 announced the creation of five new districts in Ladakh.

The Ministry also instructed the Union Territory (UT) administration to establish a committee for evaluating various aspects related to the new districts to ensure that all details are carefully reviewed and addressed.

The move to create five new districts was aimed at placating agitating groups of Ladakh who have announced to revive the suspended agitation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed the Union Territory (UT) administration of Ladakh to establish a committee to evaluate various aspects related to the creation of five new districts: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang. The committee will submit its report within three months, after which the UT will send a final proposal to the MHA for further action.

Home Minister Amit Shah announced the initiative on X, stating that the Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh. The decision was taken almost five years after Ladakh was established as a union territory of India on October 31, 2019.