BJP media cell

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah, accusing him of fostering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a large gathering in the Mendhar area of the Pir Panjal region, just two kilometers away from the Line of Control (LoC), Shah stated that the peace along Jammu's borders was due to Pakistan's fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership.

He asserted that any hostile act from Pakistan, such as firing a single bullet, would be met with an overwhelming response in the form of artillery fire.

Shah began by acknowledging the long-standing issue of terrorism that has plagued the region since 1990. He directly blamed Dr. Farooq Abdullah for nurturing this environment of violence.

"Dr. Abdullah promoted terrorism in the region and systematically deprived the Pahari, Gujjar, and Bakerwal communities of their rightful opportunities," Shah charged.

He underscored that the current tranquility along the borders, including the Mendhar region, was a result of Pakistan's fear of Modi's strong policies.

"If Pakistan dares to fire even a single bullet, it will be answered with an artillery shell," Shah emphasized, reiterating the government's firm stance on cross-border aggression.

He contrasted the current situation with the past, where terrorism flourished unchecked, claiming that Dr. Farooq Abdullah played a significant role in creating this volatile environment.

"It was Dr. Farooq who gave guns to the youth, leading them to a destructive path," Shah said.

"In contrast, we will give guns to the Paharis, Gujjars, and Bakerwals but through police and military recruitment. We want them to defend the region and fight terrorism with all their strength."

Shah also took aim at the Abdullah family, challenging both Dr. Farooq and his son, Omar Abdullah. He made it clear that the reservations granted to the Paharis, Gujjars, and Bakerwals, which the Abdullah family allegedly opposed, were here to stay.

"Even if the father-son duo were to turn themselves upside down, they cannot reverse the reservation for these communities," Shah declared. Furthermore, he promised that the BJP would ensure that reservations in promotions are also extended to the Paharis.

Our fight is to end dominance of three families

Continuing his offensive, Shah widened his criticism to include not just the Abdullah family but also the Muftis and the Gandhis, holding all three political dynasties accountable for the violence and suffering in Jammu and Kashmir.

"These three families—the Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis—are responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people in the region," he claimed. Shah pointed out that under their rule, democratic processes were stifled, with no Panchayat, Block Development Council (BDC), or District Development Council (DDC) elections being held for years.

Shah contrasted this with the present, noting that over 30,000 elected representatives from Panchayats, Blocks, and Districts are now actively participating in the democratic process, ensuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir enjoy the benefits of democracy.

Seeking support for BJP's candidate from Mendhar, Murtaza Khan, Shah highlighted the candidate's consistent efforts to secure reservations for the Pahari community.

"Murtaza Khan was the first Pahari leader to actively seek reservation for his community. He frequently met with me, submitting memorandums requesting reservations for Paharis," Shah shared.

He recounted a conversation where he asked Khan whether he would run for office on a BJP ticket if reservations were granted. Shah said that Khan responded affirmatively, but with the condition that Shah would address a rally in Mendhar.

"Today, Murtaza is contesting elections on a BJP ticket, and I am here fulfilling my promise of addressing a rally in Mendhar," Shah said. He urged the people to ensure Khan's victory, promising to return for an overnight stay if they succeeded.

Shah's rally underscored the BJP's commitment to the development of the Pir Panjal region and the inclusion of marginalized communities like the Paharis, Gujjars, and Bakerwals into the mainstream.

Shah reiterated the government's determination to eradicate terrorism and bring development to Jammu and Kashmir. He also reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to protecting the rights of all communities, especially those that had been historically neglected under previous regimes.

"We will not allow the return of terrorism or the marginalization of any community in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, stressing that the BJP's vision for the region is rooted in peace, development, and equal opportunities for all.