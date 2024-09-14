If affidavits, filed by the candidates for all three phases of Assembly elections in the Union Territory, are to be believed the newly appointed president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Tariq Hameed Karra is the richest among all the contestants.

Interestingly, the outgoing president of the J&K BJP and outspoken politician Ravinder Raina is the poorest among all the contestants in the fray across the Union Territory.

As the nomination process for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir comes to a close, the financial assets of prominent candidates have come under scrutiny.

Cong president Karra owns wealth of over Rs 190 crore

According to affidavits submitted by the candidates, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra has emerged as the wealthiest candidate, with a declared net worth of over Rs 190 crore.

Karra's financial portfolio is impressive, with a vast array of immovable assets, including residential and commercial properties, as well as agricultural land. His assets have grown significantly since 2014, with a notable increase in his income between 2020-21. His immovable assets alone are valued at Rs 148 crore, comprising residential properties worth Rs 25 crore, commercial holdings worth Rs 9 crore, and agricultural land estimated at Rs 113.47 crore.

In contrast, Karra's wife holds assets valued at Rs 40 lakh, while his movable assets stand at a modest Rs 3.4 lakh. Interestingly, his wealth has seen a significant increase since 2014, when his declared assets were Rs 98 crore. His primary source of income remains his pension, although his wife's business generates additional income.

An analysis of recent financial records shows a sharp rise in Karra's income, which grew from Rs 2.62 lakh in 2020-21 to Rs 7.77 lakh. In contrast, his wife's salary has remained steady at Rs 13 lakh since 2019, highlighting Karra's growing earnings as a key contributor to their household income.

BJP chief declares himself as "poorest" among all contestants

Although he is getting a pension of over Rs 50,000 per month as ex-MLA Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina has declared himself the "poorest" among all candidates in Jammu region segments. According to his affidavit, Raina has no movable or immovable assets except for Rs 1,000 in cash.

He claims to have no savings, investments, land, or immovable assets, despite being a former MLA from the Nowshera constituency from 2014 till the Assembly's dissolution, with a legislator's salary of approximately Rs 1 lakh and an Ex-MLA pension of around Rs 50,000.

Raina has been occupying government accommodation at 13A-Gandhi Nagar Jammu and relies solely on his legislator pension as his source of income. This surprising revelation raises questions about his financial situation and how he has managed to sustain himself without any significant assets or income.

BJP's Devender Rana is the second richest among all candidates

Devender Singh Rana, the BJP candidate from Nagrota Assembly constituency, has emerged as the second richest contestant across J&K for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to his affidavit filed with the Returning Officer, Rana's total assets exceed Rs 46.83 crore. A former MLA and businessman-turned-politician, Rana's assets comprise movable assets worth Rs 9.13 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 37.7 crore.

Rana's spouse holds significant assets as well, totaling movable assets worth Rs 15.74 crore and immovable assets: Rs 60.99 crore. The combined net worth of their assets exceeds Rs 123 crore.