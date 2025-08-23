Jammu and Kashmir Police have dismantled a sophisticated marriage fraud racket that cheated vulnerable individuals by arranging fake marriages and fleeing with substantial amounts of money.

Five persons, including a woman who posed as a bride, have been arrested from the Chowki Choura area of Akhnoor sub-division in Jammu district.

The Scam Uncovered

Although many such incidents of fake marriages occurred in different rural areas of Jammu district, the fraud came to light when Rashpal Chand, son of Chatru Ram and resident of Dori Dager, Chowki Choura, filed a complaint at Police Station Akhnoor.

In his complaint, Rashpal Chand told the police that one Deepak Kumar, son of Baldev Raj from Dhana Chapri, approached him with a marriage proposal from arranging a bribe from outside the Union Territory.

Deepak Kumar demanded ₹3 lakh for arranging the match and conducting other rituals of the marriage, and the same amount was paid to the accused by the complainant.

Interestingly, after the marriage ceremony was conducted, the bride disappeared within two days along with her accomplices, leaving the victim cheated of his money and dignity.

Based on this complaint, Police Station Akhnoor registered FIR No.140/2025 under sections 318(4)/82(2)/61(2) BNS on August 11.

How the Racket Operated?

Police investigations revealed that the gang operated under the guise of a legitimate marriage bureau, targeting gullible individuals who struggled to find suitable matches or were considered overage for marriage.

The sophisticated operation included:

Arranging fake brides from outside the Union Territory.

Providing priests (Pandits) for ceremonies

Handling all marriage-related formalities

Coordinating the bride's escape shortly after the ceremony

"Due to social stigma associated with such incidents, many victims refrained from reporting these crimes. However, timely reporting in this case led to a major breakthrough," a police official said.

The Arrested Accused

The five arrested individuals include three outsiders and two locals:

Deepak Kumar, son of Baldev Raj, resident of Dhana Chapri, Chowki Choura (local coordinator)

Vikas Kumar, son of Netar Parkash, resident of Poonch

Arun Kumar, son of Raj Kumar, resident of Bihar

Istakhar, son of Salim, resident of Uttar Pradesh

Kusum Lata, resident of Uttar Pradesh (the fake bride)

Wider Network Under Investigation

The investigation has revealed that this may be part of a larger interstate racket. Four more similar cases have surfaced during the probe – two from Akhnoor and two from Nagrota areas, where inquiries are currently underway.

Police sources indicate that further arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation continues to uncover the full extent of the network.

People asked to remain vigilant.

Jammu Police have issued an advisory urging the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities. Citizens are encouraged to verify marriage proposals through proper channels and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station immediately.

"This nexus primarily targets vulnerable individuals, especially those who are unable to find suitable matches or are overage for marriage," the police stated, warning people to be cautious of too-good-to-be-true marriage proposals demanding large sums of money up front.

The case highlights the need for greater awareness about marriage fraud and the importance of reporting such incidents despite social stigma to prevent others from falling victim to similar scams.